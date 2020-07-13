/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
187 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eatonville, FL
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
200 S. West Street #37
200 West Street, Eatonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Located in the historic town of Eatonville - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath located in a historic community. Close to shops, restaurants, and I4. (RLNE5795326)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eatonville
514 Carver Blvd.
514 Carver Boulevard, Eatonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home For Rent at 514 Carver Blvd. Orlando, Fl. 32810. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Eatonville
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
17 Units Available
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
128 Units Available
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1441 sqft
The Crown of Winter Park. Celebrate the power of possibilities. Signature details enhance grand features in expansive homes, all a promise to your heightened prosperity at Bainbridge Winter Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
22 Units Available
Lockhart
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
138 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 9 at 02:53pm
$
31 Units Available
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,200
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1022 sqft
Newly renovated homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. Walking distance from Winter Park Village.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
2 Units Available
Lockhart
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Orlando location close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community offers on-site laundry, parking, and 24-hour maintenance. Units are pet-friendly with new renovations and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
842 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Winter Park Village with shopping and dining at your fingertips. Luxurious apartments with bathtubs, walk-in closets and laundry in-unit. Alarm system for added security.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Shadow View Circle
2309 Shadow View Cir, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1583 sqft
3BR/2BA Visconti Townhouse with Wood Floors & 2-Car Garage! - This spacious three-bedroom, two and a half bath 1,583 sqft town home is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
737 Carlson Dr.
737 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1193 sqft
737 Carlson Dr.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
825 Baltimore Dr
825 Baltimore Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
This home is over 1200 sq. ft. and has a large fenced in back yard. No carpet in the home makes for easy maintenance. Home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer. It also has a one-car garage with opener and remote.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 Legacy Lake Dr
2425 Legacy Club Drive, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1583 sqft
Maitland Townhome in Gated Community - Carpet in Bedrooms, Wood Look Floors in Living Areas- 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, pool, clubhouse, gated community- Attached 2 car garage, Beautiful View of Fountain Out of Living room and Master bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Albert Lee Pkwy
2126 Albert Lee Parkway, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1187 sqft
Renovated 3/2 in Winter Park - Updated Single Family Home in Winter Park! Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout; Kitchen features Cherry Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Large, Fenced, Landscaped Yard (Lawn Care Included) with patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4510 Oak Forest Ct
4510 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- WILL GO FAST --- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 due to COVID-19. Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac in Twin Oaks neighborhood. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
4527 Oak Forest Ct
4527 Oak Forest Court, Fairview Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1054 sqft
CALL TODAY -- Rent DISCOUNTED $500 for next year due to COVID-19. Go to rentinorangecounty.com to view our properties Fully updated 2/2 patio home -- just minutes to College Park, Winter Park and major roads.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
148 OAK GROVE ROAD
148 Oak Grove Road, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1156 sqft
Amazing upgraded centrally located home. One story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Location is amazing near jobs and main roads of Winter Park. High ceilings in living and master bedroom. Enjoy with family and friends the spacious open kitchen.
1 of 23
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7660 Forest City Road #119 Unit G, Bldg 10
7660 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1187 sqft
7660 Forest City Rd. Unit 119 - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with tile floors through out. The CONDOMINIUM unit features a dining room and large walk in closets. Hurry property won't be available long!!! - Net income must be 2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7625 Avonwood Ct.
7625 Avonwood Court, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
7625 Avonwood Ct. Available 07/21/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA Home near 434 & Maitland Blvd! - This three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,220 sqft beautiful home sits on a large lot with a fenced in backyard and is shaded by lots of trees.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairview Shores
854 Carlson Dr
854 Carlson Drive, Fairview Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
936 sqft
Great starter home w/huge backyard near downtown - Property Id: 315056 Beautiful, well-cared for home less than 10 minutes north of downtown in Fairview Shores area.
Results within 5 miles of Eatonville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
11 Units Available
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
1 Unit Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLFern Park, FLForest City, FLLongwood, FL