1,900+ Sq Ft 3 bed / 2 bath Home in Eatonville - This spacious home features large bedrooms, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. If you need space this home is for you. The double front door opens into a spacious foyer. To the right are oversized bedrooms and lots of closet space. To the left are the formal living room, family room, dining room and kitchen. The sliding door in the family room opens into the covered and screened enclosure. Very well priced!



No Pets Allowed



