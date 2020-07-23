42 Accessible Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Every year, East Lake-Orient Park plays host to the Florida State Fair. Come on down for some chocolate-covered bacon!
East Lake-Orient Park lies deep in the heart of Hillsborough County, Florida. It's best known as the location of the Florida State Fairgrounds, where the Florida State Fair takes place in February every year. As well as displaying some great agricultural exhibits, the fair will also supply almost any artery-clogging snack that tickles your fancy. East Lake-Orient Park is bordered by Tampa and Del Rio and is easily accessible via US Route 301 and Interstate 4. It’s a popular community for folks commuting into Tampa, as the larger city is only six miles away.
Considering Florida is the retirement capital of the United States, the local population here is a lot younger than you might think. The weather, on the other hand, is right on par with the rest of the state, including moderate winters and steamy, hot summers. Though East Lake-Orient Park proper is a bit sleepy, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump over to Tampa, which has fantastic food, lively nightlife and lots of sports and entertainment for the whole family. See more
There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in East Lake-Orient Park with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.
Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.
Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in East Lake-Orient Park. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.