Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

42 Accessible Apartments for rent in East Lake-Orient Park, FL

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in East Lake-Orient Park with the right research and approach.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7601 Abbey Lane #218B
7601 Abbey Lane, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
747 sqft
7601 Abbey Lane #218B Available 09/15/20 1 Bed/1 Bath, Ground Floor Condo at Place One! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th!! Ground floor condo, conveniently located steps from the pool has new appliances and new paint.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
11 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
29 Units Available
Terrace Park
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1431 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,166
1727 sqft
Prime location just minutes from I-275, I-75 and downtown Tampa. Community offers complimentary mountain bikes, clubhouse kitchen, sports lounge and a private movie theater. Units feature washer/dryer and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
54 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,457
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
31 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
8 Units Available
Old Seminole Heights
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,249
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1075 sqft
Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, HITE is the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
143 Units Available
The Beck at Hidden River
8801 Hidden River Parkway, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1313 sqft
Special: 1 Month Free on 12 Month Lease - Contact the Leasing Office for Details
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Channel District
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,379
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1229 sqft
A new living community with dog parks, detached garages, a coffee bar and a clubhouse. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a screened patio or balcony. A short drive from Route 301 and I-75.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1390 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
942 sqft
Close to AMF University Lanes bowling alley, Interstate-75 and Lettuce Lake Park. Units feature hardwood floors and carpet. Experience convenient apartment amenities, including internet access, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
24 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1480 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
13 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
26 Units Available
Historic Ybor City
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
2 Units Available
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
$680
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our cozy, well-manicured community is located within the Uptown District of Tampa, walking distance to many local retail outlets, the University of South Florida, a steps from the University Area Transit Center for public transportation connections
Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
11 Units Available
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1200 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a variety of floor plans. Units have laundry, fireplace, and private patio/balcony. Community has a tennis court, racquetball court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 21 at 02:43 AM
46 Units Available
Uptown Tampa
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1196 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
South Seminole Heights
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to many Tampa restaurants and bars as well as I-275 and I-4. Units feature renovated kitchens with backsplash, new appliances and cabinets.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
17 Units Available
Tampa Heights
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,140
1380 sqft
Urban community one block from the Hillsborough River in North Tampa. Open units with contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, and private patios/balconies. Pool and outdoor covered lounge.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
5 Units Available
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1536 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Club at Hidden River in Tampa, Florida offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. Easy access to Interstate 75 and 275 offers a seamless journey to anywhere you need to go in the Sunshine State.
Last updated July 21 at 06:12 PM
13 Units Available
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1120 sqft
WELCOME TO THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE\nWake up refreshed each morning while enjoying your resort style living here at The Falls at New Tampa! A beautiful home, great neighbors, enough space to entertain and every convenience within minutes.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5805 Legacy Crescent Pl #101
5805 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
749 sqft
5805 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 Available 09/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms - Ground Floor Unit - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community of Allegro Palm.
City Guide for East Lake-Orient Park, FL

Every year, East Lake-Orient Park plays host to the Florida State Fair. Come on down for some chocolate-covered bacon!

East Lake-Orient Park lies deep in the heart of Hillsborough County, Florida. It's best known as the location of the Florida State Fairgrounds, where the Florida State Fair takes place in February every year. As well as displaying some great agricultural exhibits, the fair will also supply almost any artery-clogging snack that tickles your fancy. East Lake-Orient Park is bordered by Tampa and Del Rio and is easily accessible via US Route 301 and Interstate 4. It’s a popular community for folks commuting into Tampa, as the larger city is only six miles away.

Considering Florida is the retirement capital of the United States, the local population here is a lot younger than you might think. The weather, on the other hand, is right on par with the rest of the state, including moderate winters and steamy, hot summers. Though East Lake-Orient Park proper is a bit sleepy, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump over to Tampa, which has fantastic food, lively nightlife and lots of sports and entertainment for the whole family. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in East Lake-Orient Park, FL

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in East Lake-Orient Park with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in East Lake-Orient Park. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

