All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE

9871 Ashburn Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9871 Ashburn Lake Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 2-Story Townhouse is in the quiet community of Ashburn Square. This spacious end-unit home has 1764 SF of living space. Main floor features open concept living room, dining room, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, breakfast bar, and oversized pantry. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms PLUS a den. TONS of room in this split bedroom floor plan with the two addition bedrooms sharing a hall bath. Master bedroom includes a nice size closet and master bath en suite bath with shower/tub combo. All new plush carpeting throughout the upstairs and freshly painted. Prewired with ADT security system. LAWN SERVICE, WATER, SEWER, TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. This quiet community offers a community swimming pool. Nestled between, I-4, I-75 and US-301, which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Bay Area beaches. CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! Come see this adorable home today and make it your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa