9871 ASHBURN LAKE DRIVE

This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1-Car Garage, 2-Story Townhouse is in the quiet community of Ashburn Square. This spacious end-unit home has 1764 SF of living space. Main floor features open concept living room, dining room, kitchen, and half bath. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, breakfast bar, and oversized pantry. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms PLUS a den. TONS of room in this split bedroom floor plan with the two addition bedrooms sharing a hall bath. Master bedroom includes a nice size closet and master bath en suite bath with shower/tub combo. All new plush carpeting throughout the upstairs and freshly painted. Prewired with ADT security system. LAWN SERVICE, WATER, SEWER, TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. This quiet community offers a community swimming pool. Nestled between, I-4, I-75 and US-301, which allows easy access to Tampa and MacDill AFB, Tampa Airport, St. Pete and Bay Area beaches. CLEANED AND READY FOR MOVE IN! Come see this adorable home today and make it your own!