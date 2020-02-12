9504 Six Mile Creek Rd

Amenities

Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath Villa On Quiet Farm Land. Tucked Away From The Traffic And Noise Yet Just Minutes To I-75, I-4, And Us-301. This Home Is Move-In Ready And Features New Carpet, Freshly Painted Interior, New Wood Look Tile, Vaulted Ceilings, Cold Window Ac Units, And Oversized Master Bedroom. EVERYTHING INCLUDED IN RENT; ELECTRIC, WATER, SEPTIC, GARBAGE, LAWN SERVICE, INTERNET, AND BASIC SATELLITE TV. Plenty Of Parking For Cars and Work Trucks. Dogs on property. NO PETS. Call today to schedule your private viewing! PLEASE DO NOT ENTER PROPERTY WITH AN APPOINTMENT.. AVAILABLE NOW!



Call Samantha Castillo-Salgado for more information at (727)488-4450 or email at samantha@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com