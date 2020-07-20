All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

8001 Pine Hill Drive

8001 Pine Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8001 Pine Hill Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tampa ~ Remodeled 3BD/2BTH Home with Tile Floors, New Kitchen/Baths, Screen Lanai & Fenced Yard - Put this expansive ranch-style home on your must see list! This 3 BD/2BTH house has 3 large bedrooms which will each easily fit a king size bed, tile floors throughout, ceiling fans in every room and a screen lanai. This home sits on an oversize lot and is completely fenced. The home has a fully fenced back yard, private attached screen lanai perfect for summer entertaining and backyard BBQ's. The master bathroom as been completely remodeled with a step-in shower and large walk-in closet. Located within a short stroll of Busch Gardens, USF, major freeways, Tampa International Airport, and many other local conveniences this home is a must see! Call today or visit us online to schedule your private showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4953594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 Pine Hill Drive have any available units?
8001 Pine Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 8001 Pine Hill Drive have?
Some of 8001 Pine Hill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Pine Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Pine Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Pine Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8001 Pine Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8001 Pine Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8001 Pine Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 8001 Pine Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 Pine Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Pine Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 8001 Pine Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8001 Pine Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8001 Pine Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Pine Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 Pine Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8001 Pine Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8001 Pine Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
