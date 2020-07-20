7907 Down Royal Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 11/01/19 Spacious Townhouse in a gated community for rent - Property Id: 153436



Property currently occupied by tenant. Please do not disturb the tenant's privacy. Available for rent after November 1st, 2019. Showings are being scheduled for first week of November.

Gated Community in Tampa conveniently located near I-4, I-75, the Hard Rock Casino and USF. Enjoy the lifestyle and amenities of Wexford Townhomes! This home provides a great layout with a loft area, a spacious downstairs area with ceramic tile throughout, including dining area, beautiful kitchen with modern backsplash, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the spacious living room with French doors leading to your screened patio. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with shower. This home has an inside utility area and one car garage with an opener. Community features 2 swimming pools, playground, and BBQ area.

Accepting applicants with credit score above 550, and have a clean rental history

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153436p

Property Id 153436



(RLNE5215208)