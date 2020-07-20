All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7907 Down Royal Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7907 Down Royal Rd
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

7907 Down Royal Rd

7907 Down Royal Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7907 Down Royal Road, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 11/01/19 Spacious Townhouse in a gated community for rent - Property Id: 153436

Property currently occupied by tenant. Please do not disturb the tenant's privacy. Available for rent after November 1st, 2019. Showings are being scheduled for first week of November.
Gated Community in Tampa conveniently located near I-4, I-75, the Hard Rock Casino and USF. Enjoy the lifestyle and amenities of Wexford Townhomes! This home provides a great layout with a loft area, a spacious downstairs area with ceramic tile throughout, including dining area, beautiful kitchen with modern backsplash, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the spacious living room with French doors leading to your screened patio. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with shower. This home has an inside utility area and one car garage with an opener. Community features 2 swimming pools, playground, and BBQ area.
Accepting applicants with credit score above 550, and have a clean rental history
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153436p
Property Id 153436

(RLNE5215208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Down Royal Rd have any available units?
7907 Down Royal Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7907 Down Royal Rd have?
Some of 7907 Down Royal Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Down Royal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Down Royal Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Down Royal Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7907 Down Royal Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7907 Down Royal Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7907 Down Royal Rd offers parking.
Does 7907 Down Royal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7907 Down Royal Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Down Royal Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7907 Down Royal Rd has a pool.
Does 7907 Down Royal Rd have accessible units?
No, 7907 Down Royal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Down Royal Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7907 Down Royal Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Down Royal Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Down Royal Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with BalconiesEast Lake-Orient Park Cheap Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa