7609 Abbey Lane # C

2 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED condo for rent in Tampa. This condo is located in a convenient gated community near the Hillsborough River. The living area and kitchen are located on the first floor. The living room is spacious with a designated area for a dinning room. The flooring is wood laminate with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious with white cabinets and counter-tops. Just off the living room is sliders to the screened in patio that overlooks the interior court yard. There is a half bath on the first floor perfect for convenient guest use. The bedrooms are both upstairs and share the bath with a combination shower and tub.



Rent: $1,200 (FULLY FURNISHED UNIT)

Security Deposit: $1,200

Beds: 2

Bath: 1.5



For more information on this please rental please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



