All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7609 Abbey Lane # C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7609 Abbey Lane # C
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

7609 Abbey Lane # C

7609 Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7609 Abbey Lane, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED condo for rent in Tampa. This condo is located in a convenient gated community near the Hillsborough River. The living area and kitchen are located on the first floor. The living room is spacious with a designated area for a dinning room. The flooring is wood laminate with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious with white cabinets and counter-tops. Just off the living room is sliders to the screened in patio that overlooks the interior court yard. There is a half bath on the first floor perfect for convenient guest use. The bedrooms are both upstairs and share the bath with a combination shower and tub.

Rent: $1,200 (FULLY FURNISHED UNIT)
Security Deposit: $1,200
Beds: 2
Bath: 1.5

For more information on this please rental please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5483081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Abbey Lane # C have any available units?
7609 Abbey Lane # C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 7609 Abbey Lane # C currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Abbey Lane # C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Abbey Lane # C pet-friendly?
No, 7609 Abbey Lane # C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 7609 Abbey Lane # C offer parking?
No, 7609 Abbey Lane # C does not offer parking.
Does 7609 Abbey Lane # C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 Abbey Lane # C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Abbey Lane # C have a pool?
No, 7609 Abbey Lane # C does not have a pool.
Does 7609 Abbey Lane # C have accessible units?
No, 7609 Abbey Lane # C does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Abbey Lane # C have units with dishwashers?
No, 7609 Abbey Lane # C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7609 Abbey Lane # C have units with air conditioning?
No, 7609 Abbey Lane # C does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa