7600 Abbey Lane Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in a quiet, shaded community in the heart of Tampa. This condo is located on two floors (2nd and 3rd). Enter through the front door to find tile throughout the kitchen, living room and half bathroom on the lower level. As you walk up the carpeted interior stairs you'll find the Master bedroom and full bathroom on the 3rd floor. Enjoy your evenings on the screened-in lanai just off of the living room. Here you will also find a storage closet with your washer and dryer. Conveniently located between all three of Tampa's major highways, I-4, I-275 and I-75 and near Busch Gardens, USF and Moffitt Cancer Center.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5704324)