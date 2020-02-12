All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
7600 Abbey Lane Unit C
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

7600 Abbey Lane Unit C

7600 Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7600 Abbey Lane, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in a quiet, shaded community in the heart of Tampa. This condo is located on two floors (2nd and 3rd). Enter through the front door to find tile throughout the kitchen, living room and half bathroom on the lower level. As you walk up the carpeted interior stairs you'll find the Master bedroom and full bathroom on the 3rd floor. Enjoy your evenings on the screened-in lanai just off of the living room. Here you will also find a storage closet with your washer and dryer. Conveniently located between all three of Tampa's major highways, I-4, I-275 and I-75 and near Busch Gardens, USF and Moffitt Cancer Center.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C have any available units?
7600 Abbey Lane Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Abbey Lane Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C offer parking?
No, 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C have a pool?
No, 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C have accessible units?
No, 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 7600 Abbey Lane Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa