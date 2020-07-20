7127 Flounder Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly extra storage bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3BR/1BA Home Near Historic Ybor City - To schedule a showing you may call 813-336-1972



Beautiful Home! Great curb appeal in a desirable location with a fenced in yard. Carpet in Bedrooms, beautiful kitchen, Granite countertops in kitchen, Conveniently located near Busch Gardens, downtown, and historic Ybor City. Call today for more information or to schedule a viewing of the property.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



(RLNE4014978)