Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

7127 Flounder Drive

7127 Flounder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7127 Flounder Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/1BA Home Near Historic Ybor City - To schedule a showing you may call 813-336-1972

Beautiful Home! Great curb appeal in a desirable location with a fenced in yard. Carpet in Bedrooms, beautiful kitchen, Granite countertops in kitchen, Conveniently located near Busch Gardens, downtown, and historic Ybor City. Call today for more information or to schedule a viewing of the property.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE4014978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 Flounder Drive have any available units?
7127 Flounder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7127 Flounder Drive have?
Some of 7127 Flounder Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7127 Flounder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7127 Flounder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 Flounder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7127 Flounder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7127 Flounder Drive offer parking?
No, 7127 Flounder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7127 Flounder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7127 Flounder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 Flounder Drive have a pool?
No, 7127 Flounder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7127 Flounder Drive have accessible units?
No, 7127 Flounder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 Flounder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7127 Flounder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7127 Flounder Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7127 Flounder Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
