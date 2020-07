Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning playground basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool

This remodel home with open floor plans features 3/2 brand new paint,ac and new flooring.This home is located in a beautiful community with pools,basketball court and playgrounds.

Take advantage for out $299 move in SPECIAL!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.