Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:27 PM

4610 POMPANO DRIVE

4610 Pompano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Pompano Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled home Ceramic Tile Thoughout, Many Desirable Upgrades,All New Interior. Beautiful Custom Paint Custom Oak Cabines, Wheelchair Accessible and Very convenient Location. You will fall in love with this gorgeous home! Built in 1963, this masonry home has everything you are looking for and more. It offers a circular driveway with parking for up to six cars, plus lovely landscaping supported by a drip irrigation system. Completely remodeled and updated, there is nothing original to the home except the outside walls. The roof, Carrier Custom Weather A/C unit, doors, floors, appliances, and fixtures are all new. Upgraded electrical service handles 150 amps. Covered porch with P V C columns stretches across the front of the home. Interior boasts cream-colored 16-inch diagonal ceramic tile from Spain throughout the entire home. Bathrooms are 12-inch porcelain tile from Italy in beautiful pinks and greens. Interior walls feature custom faux stucco paint finish in warm peach, gold, cream, and pink tones. Ceilings are custom painted with blue, cloud-filled skies.Yard upkeep is included in the price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE have any available units?
4610 POMPANO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE have?
Some of 4610 POMPANO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 POMPANO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4610 POMPANO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 POMPANO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4610 POMPANO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4610 POMPANO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 POMPANO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4610 POMPANO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 4610 POMPANO DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 POMPANO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 POMPANO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4610 POMPANO DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
