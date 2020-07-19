4610 POMPANO DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous Remodeled home Ceramic Tile Thoughout, Many Desirable Upgrades,All New Interior. Beautiful Custom Paint Custom Oak Cabines, Wheelchair Accessible and Very convenient Location. You will fall in love with this gorgeous home! Built in 1963, this masonry home has everything you are looking for and more. It offers a circular driveway with parking for up to six cars, plus lovely landscaping supported by a drip irrigation system. Completely remodeled and updated, there is nothing original to the home except the outside walls. The roof, Carrier Custom Weather A/C unit, doors, floors, appliances, and fixtures are all new. Upgraded electrical service handles 150 amps. Covered porch with P V C columns stretches across the front of the home. Interior boasts cream-colored 16-inch diagonal ceramic tile from Spain throughout the entire home. Bathrooms are 12-inch porcelain tile from Italy in beautiful pinks and greens. Interior walls feature custom faux stucco paint finish in warm peach, gold, cream, and pink tones. Ceilings are custom painted with blue, cloud-filled skies.Yard upkeep is included in the price.