3801 N. 57th St.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

3801 N. 57th St.

3801 North 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 North 57th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3bed/2bath Single Family Home Available in November 2019! $1000/month - 3bed/2bath Single Family Home ready for rent! $1050/month. Can move in as soon as an approved application with deposit and 1st/last month rent. Fenced-in home is convenient located near Seminole Hard Rock Casino, downtown Tampa, Ybor City, Busch Garden/Adventure Island, Tampa General Hospital, Florida Hospital, USF, Moffit, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to major interstate I-275, I-4, and I-75 Contact us for more detail and to schedule your showing @ 813-760-8610 (Sorry we don't accept Sec. 8)

(RLNE4040036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

