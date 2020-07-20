3706 Meadowbreeze Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

JUST REDUCED****Available Now!*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Move-in ready Sugar Creek 3BR 2BA home with one car garage! Features include eat-in kitchen, laminate flooring throughout and interior fresh paint! Nothing to do except unpack! The home was recently updated with a new roof and garage door. Convenient to all! Hurry this won't last long!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Blake High School

Mann Middle School

Kenly Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.