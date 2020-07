Amenities

Must See 3 bedroom 2 bath - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage 1850 in square feet. Open split floor plan sits on over an acre of land. Brazilian hardwood floors in large open living and dining room area that overlooks a beautiful screened in lanai. There is a separate laundry room, a large master bedroom that offers lots of natural light and dual closet space that leads into a master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower.



(RLNE5224220)