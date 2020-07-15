/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Desoto Lakes, FL
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.
1 Unit Available
4836 BARCELONA AVENUE
4836 Barcelona Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1634 sqft
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Vinyl plank flooring is found throughout the interior. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Desoto Lakes
39 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
4445 Oakley Greene Unit 2
4445 Oakley Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1628 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Villa in the Meadows - Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa will make you feel right at home.
1 Unit Available
8119 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8119 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2120 sqft
8119 Villa Grande, Sarasota, FL 34243 - Beautiful new luxury town home in highly sought after Sonoma. Just off University parkway. 3 bedroom plus den, 2 car garage. Turn key furnished with a Florida flare.
1 Unit Available
5968 RACHELE DRIVE
5968 Rachele Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1598 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Longwood Run. Escape the cold weather, come to paradise and enjoy the Florida active lifestyle.
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond
1 Unit Available
Kensington Park
3760 DOVER DRIVE
3760 Dover Drive, Kensington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1133 sqft
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home convenient to downtown, shopping and I-75. Vaulted ceilings, This home features laminate and tile flooring flooring, a screened porch, inside laundry room with washer dryer hookups and 1 car carport.
1 Unit Available
8261 VILLA GRANDE COURT
8261 Villa Grande Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1818 sqft
HIDDEN GEM IS LOCATED OFF UNIVERSITY PARKWAY. SONOMA OFFERS A COMMUNITY CABANA, IN GROUND POOL, BASKETBALL COURT, TENNIS COURT, TOT LOT AND PRIVATE ACCESS TO 55 ACRE CONSERVATORY NATURE PRESERVE WITH WALKING TRAILS.
1 Unit Available
3539 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3539 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo with a 1 Car Garage for Lease.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
3316 HADFIELD GREENE
3316 Hadfield Greene, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1651 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY VILLA with vaulted ceilings and TROPICAL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. Sit on the large lanai and enjoy the view of the serene grassy golf course and the wildlife .
1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.
1 Unit Available
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.
1 Unit Available
3571 Parkridge Circle
3571 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1954 sqft
3571 Parkridge Circle Available 08/15/20 Large Town Home w/Garage in Parkridge - NOTE: RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER AND SEWER. Large (1954sf) 3 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
8325 Sylvan Woods Dr
8325 Slyvan Woods Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2660 sqft
Excellent location in a small private neighborhood! Close to UTC mall, shops and airport. 3/2 home with brick fireplace, all tile floors and updated bathrooms. Freshly painted througout and split bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Desoto Lakes
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1658 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
56 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
31 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
25 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
41 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
78 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
