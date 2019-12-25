All apartments in Deltona
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

2320 Greenwood St

2320 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Greenwood Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Solid Block 2 Bed 1 Bath Home OPEN HOUSE FRI JAN 3rd 3-3:45PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday December 20th from 3:00-3:45pm.

This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, central air and comes with washer dryer hook ups. For this price you can't find another like this. Act fast, this house won't last long. Walking distance to schools and shopping.

The cost to move in is $850 first month and $850 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

OPEN HOUSE FRI Jan 3rd 3-3:45PM

(RLNE2124838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Greenwood St have any available units?
2320 Greenwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2320 Greenwood St have?
Some of 2320 Greenwood St's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Greenwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Greenwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Greenwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Greenwood St is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Greenwood St offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Greenwood St offers parking.
Does 2320 Greenwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Greenwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Greenwood St have a pool?
No, 2320 Greenwood St does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Greenwood St have accessible units?
No, 2320 Greenwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Greenwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Greenwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Greenwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2320 Greenwood St has units with air conditioning.
