2320 Greenwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Solid Block 2 Bed 1 Bath Home OPEN HOUSE FRI JAN 3rd 3-3:45PM



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday December 20th from 3:00-3:45pm.



This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, central air and comes with washer dryer hook ups. For this price you can't find another like this. Act fast, this house won't last long. Walking distance to schools and shopping.



The cost to move in is $850 first month and $850 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



OPEN HOUSE FRI Jan 3rd 3-3:45PM



