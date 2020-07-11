AL
107 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Delray Beach, FL

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
161 SE 5th Avenue
161 Southeast 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great ''Heart of Delray'' large Studio apartment, outside dedicated patio area, tons of parking, washer & dryer on premises, freshly painted. Light and Bright.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
High Point of Delray
4565 NW 3rd Street
4565 Northwest 3rd Street, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
970 sqft
Unbelievable spacious , bright & clean Villa unitHg bedroom w/new bathroom & 2 hg. walk-in closets, New equipped kitchen, same level Florida rm for added living area. Includes CABLE & INTERNET .
Results within 1 mile of Delray Beach

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
895 NORMANDY S
895 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
760 sqft
Beautifully furnished and decorated. Fully equipped. Second floor bright corner unit! Impeccable. Available annually. Updated kitchen. Laminate wood floors throughout. 55+ community. Washer and dryer in unit. 24 hr security.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
788 Normandy Q
788 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
907 sqft
THIS IS A GREAT BUILDING CLOSE TO GOLF COURSE, JUST WALK ACROSS THE STREET TO THE FLANDER'S CLUBHOUSE. THE UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED,

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Delray
15054 Ashland Way
15054 Ashland Way, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st Floor 1 Bedroom condo in Lakes of Delray, all tile updated kitchen and baths Washer Dryer in Unit.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
175 Burgundy
175 Burgundy Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
760 sqft
MOVE IN READY CORNER UNIT AT THE KINGS POINT (55+ COMMUNITY); WITH WASHER & DRYER. COMMUNITY OFFERS LIFE IN THE BUILDING, INDOOR/OUTDOOR POOLS. TENNIS COURTS, GYM, BILLIARDS, BUS SERVICE TO SHOPPING AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Lakes of Delray
15108 Ashland Drive
15108 Ashland Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
55 + community.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
418 Burgundy I
418 Burgundy Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
907 sqft
55+ Community. Furnished 2 BR in a well kept building- walk to Burgundy pool - Garden view - next to lift. Full size washer and dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
319 Burgundy G
319 Burgundy Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
760 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING IN TOWN.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
75 Capri B
75 Capri Trail, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
Beautiful All Furnish and remodeled unit in the hearth of Delray Beach! Custom made doors Brand New Large kitchen, ceramic title through out. Very adult 55+Community with lots of amenities 3 club houses 8 pools, gyms, Theater and golf.
Results within 5 miles of Delray Beach

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
257 Normandy F
257 Normandy Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
THIS ONE WON'T LAST! First floor corner condo. - Property Id: 305737 Completely updated First Floor spacious corner unit in 55+ gated community. Large tile throughout. Freshly painted. Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Villages of Oriole
19 Abbey Lane
19 Abbey Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED & RENOVATED 2ND FLOOR 2/2 W/WOOD-LOOK FLOORING & A SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING PRIVATE GREEN VIEW. ACTIVE 55+ COMM.W/POOL,CLUBHOUSE & COURTESY TROLLEY OR WALK TO SHOPS,THEATRE & RESTAURANTS. 3 MILES TO BEACH & TRENDY DOWNTOWN DELRAY

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1303 N Railroad Avenue
1303 North Railroad Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bath in east Boynton Beach

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
614 Monaco M
614 Monaco Way, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful and spacious furnished second floor corner unit. Conveniently located close to the elevator .

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
421 Mansfield K
421 Mansfield L, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
First-floor corner unit in the resort-like gated community with all amenities including transportation, theater, gym, pools for your enjoyment.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Dos Lagos
102 VIA DE CASAS NORTE
102 Via De Casas Norte, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Beautiful & Tranquilize gated community. Walk or bike to shopping plazas. This community is well kept. Resident pool & tennis courts. Spacious 1/1 villa type condo. Tiled throughout, high ceilings, refrigerator, dish washer, washer and dryer.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
354 Seville O
354 Seville Court, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
726 sqft
If a fabulous Location is important to you, this villa is it . Water view from your living room picture window, walking distance to Kings Point clubhouse and mall with many stores including Bagel Tree, Famous and Walgreens.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
64 Preston
64 Preston East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Association States 55+ Community. Beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bath. Unit has brand new carpeting and has been freshly painted. Extra storage, screened patio. Amenities include gym, pool, active clubhouse, etc. Bus transportation steps away.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
503 Mansfield L
503 Mansfield East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
CORNER UNIT LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR. APARTMENT IS RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED $ 1,150 MONTHLY. 1 BEDROOM AND 1.5 BATHS WITH SHOWER. LARGE ENCLOSED BALCONY WITH EXTRA STORAGE.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
182 Waterford H
182 Waterford Way, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
726 sqft
RENOVATED 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths VILLA located in desirable Waterford section. The unit has a breathtaking view of the big lake w/a bird sanctuary from front window.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Villages of Oriole
32 Abbey Lane
32 Abbey Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
925 sqft
See this amazing second story units in a 55+ community located in beautiful Oriole Villages. Updated kitchen counter tops, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Delray Beach. Minutes to the trendy downtown Atlantic Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
251 Fanshaw F
251 Fanshaw F, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
835 sqft
CENTURY VILLAGE IS ONE OF THE BEST 55 COMMUNITIES IN BOCA RATON. THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS A RESORT LIFE STYLE. A BEAUTIFUL CLUB HOUSE, MOVIES, SHOWS, MANY ROOMS FOR ALL KINDS OF ACTIVITIES.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2002 S Federal Highway
2002 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
Come on over and live in your own piece of heaven in this beautifully remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom condo. This condo offers luxury finishes with upgraded shaker cabinets, quarts countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Century Village West
139 Dorset D
139 Dorset D, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
835 sqft
Main Floor 2 bed, 1- 1/2 bath main floor. Furnished annual rental in 55+ community. Stall shower. Steps to bus, pool & parking. E-Z access. Internet , basic cable, water, garbage included in rent
Rent Report
Delray Beach

July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Delray Beach Rent Report. Delray Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Delray Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Delray Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Delray Beach rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Delray Beach stand at $1,187 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,505 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Delray Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Delray Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Delray Beach

    As rents have increased marginally in Delray Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Delray Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Delray Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,505 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Delray Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Delray Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Delray Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

