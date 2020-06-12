/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
59 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in DeBary, FL
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Lake Marie Estates
1 Unit Available
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.
Results within 5 miles of DeBary
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1077 sqft
Pet-friendly, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern kitchens, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, garage parking, trash valet. Easy access to I-4, 417, public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1177 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1119 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
9 Units Available
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
911 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at Eden in Sanford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Savannah Park
14 Units Available
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1037 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 4 with easy access to shopping and dining. Units have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, gym, tennis court and coffee bar. Concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
Close to I-4 and I-417. Larger apartments with up to three bedrooms. Washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and air conditioning provided. Beautiful landscaping. Gated, private community.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Court Unit 10D
190 Hickory Woods Ct, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
897 sqft
Two bedroom 2nd floor condo - Two bed, two bath second floor unit in the well-kept community of Edgewater Condominiums. This unit features an enclosed patio with no rear neighbors. The kitchen overlooks the living/dining combo.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1171 Stockton Drive
1171 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1138 sqft
1171 Stockton Drive Available 08/10/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome AVAILABLE NOW - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome in Sanford, FL ! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2650 Retreat View Cir
2650 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 beds 2.5 baths 1,203 sqft townhome for rent. - Property Id: 293284 Nice 2 bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop
2943 Greenwood Springs Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1095 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Chase Grove Townhomes - AVAILABLE JUNE 1st! Gated Townhome Community in Lake Mary! Come see this 2 story townhome with open floor plan...
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
130 Jasmine Woods Ct #12A
130 Jasmine Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona - Two bedroom two bath condo in Deltona Lakeside Condos. Available now. Close to I-4. Swimming pool and tennis court access. Walking distance to Publix, and other shopping.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
190 Hickory Woods Ct., Unit 1A
190 Hickory Woods Court, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
2 bed 2 bath condo - This is a 2 bed/ 2 bath 1st floor condo.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1222 S Pine Ridge Circle B2
1222 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
*** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY **2/2 Condo off Airport Blvd/Sanford- water included** - *** APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY *** Lovely 2nd floor unit located in the Pine Ridge Condominium community.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle
1821 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
2/2, 2nd floor unit in gated, Sanford community - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd floor unit is available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1141 Washburn Court
1141 Washburn Court, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1555 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town home in Gated Community in Sanford, FL - Walk right into the huge open living area with soaring ceilings on the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
814 SHROPSHIRE LOOP
814 Shropshire Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1078 sqft
This 2/2.5 townhome is just under 1100 sq. ft. The kitchen, half bathroom, and living/dining room are located downstairs. Upstairs is a double master set up with each bedroom having its own bathroom. Washer/dryer hookups are located upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
731 FIRST STREET
731 1st Street, Orange City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Orange City home on a dead end street. As you enter the home you see a large open living/dining room and kitchen. There are terrazzo floors through out. Ceiling fans in all rooms. There is a carport with a large storage/work shop room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1121 Arbor Lakes Cir
1121 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1249 sqft
This is a fully furnished executive condo rental. The term is for seven months but you only have to fulfill three continuous months if you let me know and you need to leave. Just bring your own towels.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
810 SHROPSHIRE LOOP
810 Shropshire Loop, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
“AVAILABLE 07/01/2020. Great location close to I-4 and SR 417. Downstairs is all ceramic tile and upstairs carpeted tile.Two bedrooms,2.5 bath townhouse.
