Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

333 Fernhill Drive

333 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

333 Fernhill Drive, DeBary, FL 32713
Debary Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2BD/2BA Home in Debary! - This beautiful 2BD/2BA home, 1,390 square foot, 2-car garage, is located in the City of Debary, FL. This 1,390 square foot home has an open floor plan and the sliding glass door leads to the screened-in patio, which lets in a lot of light for a bright and airy feel. The home has wood flooring and tile through the living areas and has carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry space and a breakfast bar over looking the living areas. The kitchen also has stainless steal appliances, including a dishwasher, over the range microwave, and range. Off to the side of the living room is the mater bedroom, which features a large walk-in closet. The master bath has duel sinks and a tiled step-in shower. The guest bedroom is located down the hall and has quick access to the guest bath. Rounding out this lovely home is the included brand new Whirlpool HE washer and dryer as well as the beautiful landscaping, which is serviced by the HOA. Excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment is close by this Debary home. The commute is easy as the property has quick access to 1792 and I4.

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, visit our website to schedule a self-guided showing online or call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5224156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Fernhill Drive have any available units?
333 Fernhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 333 Fernhill Drive have?
Some of 333 Fernhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Fernhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
333 Fernhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Fernhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 Fernhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 333 Fernhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 333 Fernhill Drive offers parking.
Does 333 Fernhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Fernhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Fernhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 333 Fernhill Drive has a pool.
Does 333 Fernhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 333 Fernhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Fernhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Fernhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Fernhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Fernhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

