430 Desoto Ave

~3/2 Desoto Ave~Ponce De Leon Springs~Tree filled lot~ - NO HOA! BEAUTIFUL HOME ON TREE FILLED LOT! 3 BEDROOMS, 1 FULL BATHROOM AND 1 HALF BATHROOM! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH EATING SPACE AND PANTRY CLOSET. LIVING ROOM WITH LARGE PICTURE WINDOW ALLOWING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT! HURRICANE SHUTTERS! NEWLY ADDED COVERED AND SCREENED REAR PORCH! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO VIEW THIS HOME!



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $1300

First Month's Rent: $1300

SORRY…NO SMOKING & NO PETS



~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Audrey Foisey at 352-516-2415 to view the property ~



Driving Directions: FROM DELAND, N ON HW17, LEFT ON PONCE DE LEON, LEFT ON SEMINOLE, RIGHT ON DESOTO. HOME WILL BE ON THE LEFT.



