All apartments in Dade City
Find more places like 37158 Highland Bluff Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dade City, FL
/
37158 Highland Bluff Circle
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:34 PM

37158 Highland Bluff Circle

37158 Highland Bluff Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dade City
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37158 Highland Bluff Cir, Dade City, FL 33523

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer construction home in an established neighborhood! Welcome home to 37158 Highland Bluff Circle! This beautiful home has a open floor plan with shared living space. The kitchen includes a large pantry closet, breakfast nook, and all updated wood cabinets. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and plenty of room for dressers. The lot is enormous with plenty of room to do what you like! Centrally located to main street with plenty of shopping and restaurants. This home has it all and at a fantastic price, you shouldn't wait!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA CENTRAL

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37158 Highland Bluff Circle have any available units?
37158 Highland Bluff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dade City, FL.
Is 37158 Highland Bluff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
37158 Highland Bluff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37158 Highland Bluff Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 37158 Highland Bluff Circle is pet friendly.
Does 37158 Highland Bluff Circle offer parking?
No, 37158 Highland Bluff Circle does not offer parking.
Does 37158 Highland Bluff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37158 Highland Bluff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37158 Highland Bluff Circle have a pool?
No, 37158 Highland Bluff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 37158 Highland Bluff Circle have accessible units?
No, 37158 Highland Bluff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 37158 Highland Bluff Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 37158 Highland Bluff Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37158 Highland Bluff Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 37158 Highland Bluff Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525

Similar Pages

Dade City 2 BedroomsDade City 3 Bedrooms
Dade City Apartments with GaragesDade City Apartments with Parking
Dade City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLWindermere, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLPoinciana, FLKeystone, FLBay Hill, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa