6979 Winkler Road, 336

The Cypress - Furnished condo two bedrooms plus a den, overlooking the water. Situated conveniently between downtown Fort Myers and the Beach, this well maintained condo is the perfect home away from home. Master bedroom and living room both open up to a spacious lanai overlooking the island lagoon and pool. The master bedroom has a queen bed and a large walk in closet and dressing area. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and the den offers a bar area with a pull out twin sofa sleeper.



No Smoking in Condo or Lanai.



Available:

Now thru November 2020 - $1,300 /mo

December 2020 - $2,000 /mo

January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,000 /mo

April 2021 - $2,000 /mo



Fees and Taxes:

$1000 Refundable Security Deposit

$250 Cleaning Fee

$200 Booking Fee

11.5% Tourist Tax



No Pets Allowed



