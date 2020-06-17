All apartments in Cypress Lake
6979 Winkler Road, 336
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6979 Winkler Road, 336

6979 Winkler Road · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6979 Winkler Road, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6979 Winkler Road, 336 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
The Cypress - Furnished condo two bedrooms plus a den, overlooking the water. Situated conveniently between downtown Fort Myers and the Beach, this well maintained condo is the perfect home away from home. Master bedroom and living room both open up to a spacious lanai overlooking the island lagoon and pool. The master bedroom has a queen bed and a large walk in closet and dressing area. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and the den offers a bar area with a pull out twin sofa sleeper.

No Smoking in Condo or Lanai.

Available:
Now thru November 2020 - $1,300 /mo
December 2020 - $2,000 /mo
January 2021 thru March 2021 - $3,000 /mo
April 2021 - $2,000 /mo

Fees and Taxes:
$1000 Refundable Security Deposit
$250 Cleaning Fee
$200 Booking Fee
11.5% Tourist Tax

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.
YouTube Video URL --

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 have any available units?
6979 Winkler Road, 336 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 have?
Some of 6979 Winkler Road, 336's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6979 Winkler Road, 336 currently offering any rent specials?
6979 Winkler Road, 336 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6979 Winkler Road, 336 pet-friendly?
No, 6979 Winkler Road, 336 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 offer parking?
No, 6979 Winkler Road, 336 does not offer parking.
Does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6979 Winkler Road, 336 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 have a pool?
Yes, 6979 Winkler Road, 336 has a pool.
Does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 have accessible units?
No, 6979 Winkler Road, 336 does not have accessible units.
Does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6979 Winkler Road, 336 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6979 Winkler Road, 336 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6979 Winkler Road, 336 does not have units with air conditioning.
