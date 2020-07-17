All apartments in Cypress Lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

6192 Principia DR

6192 Principia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6192 Principia Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Annual rental 3 bedroom 1.5 bath -Cypress Lake area Ready for move in! July 1. Totally remodeled- NEW appliances, soft close cabinets, tile floor throughout, Master Dual sink, faux cordless blinds, BRAND NEW AC, NEW landscaping, 2 parking spots under the perfect tree that shades the home and your cars!! Screened in Front Lanai with a storage area. Call for your appointment today this will not last long!! NO Pets allowed. First months rent + SD of $1500 and lease fee of $100 needed to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6192 Principia DR have any available units?
6192 Principia DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress Lake, FL.
Is 6192 Principia DR currently offering any rent specials?
6192 Principia DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6192 Principia DR pet-friendly?
No, 6192 Principia DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 6192 Principia DR offer parking?
Yes, 6192 Principia DR offers parking.
Does 6192 Principia DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6192 Principia DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6192 Principia DR have a pool?
No, 6192 Principia DR does not have a pool.
Does 6192 Principia DR have accessible units?
No, 6192 Principia DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6192 Principia DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6192 Principia DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6192 Principia DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6192 Principia DR has units with air conditioning.
