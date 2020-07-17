6192 Principia DR

Amenities

Annual rental 3 bedroom 1.5 bath -Cypress Lake area Ready for move in! July 1. Totally remodeled- NEW appliances, soft close cabinets, tile floor throughout, Master Dual sink, faux cordless blinds, BRAND NEW AC, NEW landscaping, 2 parking spots under the perfect tree that shades the home and your cars!! Screened in Front Lanai with a storage area. Call for your appointment today this will not last long!! NO Pets allowed. First months rent + SD of $1500 and lease fee of $100 needed to move in.