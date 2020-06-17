All apartments in Cypress Lake
14871 Hole In 1 CIR

14871 Hole in 1 Circle · (239) 482-8040
Location

14871 Hole in 1 Circle, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - AVAILABLE NOW! Golfview Golf & Racquet now offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful view of the golf course from your screened in lanai. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished or could be unfurnished and waiting for you! Living at Golfview Golf & Racquet you have full use of the golf course as the owner will transfer their membership so you have full access of the golf course, 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, pickle ball, clubhouse, pro shop, BBQ area with picnic tables and heat lamps for those cooler nights, and a card room with planned social activities for the residents of the community. With water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included you only have to pay for electricity!  Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR have any available units?
14871 Hole In 1 CIR has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR have?
Some of 14871 Hole In 1 CIR's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14871 Hole In 1 CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14871 Hole In 1 CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14871 Hole In 1 CIR pet-friendly?
No, 14871 Hole In 1 CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR offer parking?
No, 14871 Hole In 1 CIR does not offer parking.
Does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14871 Hole In 1 CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR have a pool?
Yes, 14871 Hole In 1 CIR has a pool.
Does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR have accessible units?
No, 14871 Hole In 1 CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14871 Hole In 1 CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14871 Hole In 1 CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14871 Hole In 1 CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
