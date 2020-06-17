14871 Hole In 1 CIR

Amenities

Annual Rental in Fort Myers - AVAILABLE NOW! Golfview Golf & Racquet now offering a 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with beautiful view of the golf course from your screened in lanai. This 2nd floor condo is fully furnished or could be unfurnished and waiting for you! Living at Golfview Golf & Racquet you have full use of the golf course as the owner will transfer their membership so you have full access of the golf course, 3 swimming pools, tennis courts, pickle ball, clubhouse, pro shop, BBQ area with picnic tables and heat lamps for those cooler nights, and a card room with planned social activities for the residents of the community. With water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included you only have to pay for electricity! Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.