14831 Park Lake DR

Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,011 sq. ft., 3rd floor condo with common elevator located in the gated community of Park at Lakewood! This partially furnished unit is equipped with all major kitchen appliances (including washer/dryer), walk in shower in the master bath, shower/tub combo in the guest, carpet and tile throughout, screened in lanai with landscape views, and comes with a single covered parking spot close to the building. Enjoy the community pool, fitness room, library, and tennis courts! In a great location around the corner from Lakes Park, down the street from shopping, dining, entertainment, and a just short drive to our beaches. This unit is definitely someone’s slice of SWFL paradise! Trash removal included. No pets and no smoking permitted.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.