Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:29 PM

14831 Park Lake DR

14831 Park Lake Drive · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14831 Park Lake Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,011 sq. ft., 3rd floor condo with common elevator located in the gated community of Park at Lakewood! This partially furnished unit is equipped with all major kitchen appliances (including washer/dryer), walk in shower in the master bath, shower/tub combo in the guest, carpet and tile throughout, screened in lanai with landscape views, and comes with a single covered parking spot close to the building. Enjoy the community pool, fitness room, library, and tennis courts! In a great location around the corner from Lakes Park, down the street from shopping, dining, entertainment, and a just short drive to our beaches. This unit is definitely someone’s slice of SWFL paradise! Trash removal included. No pets and no smoking permitted.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14831 Park Lake DR have any available units?
14831 Park Lake DR has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14831 Park Lake DR have?
Some of 14831 Park Lake DR's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14831 Park Lake DR currently offering any rent specials?
14831 Park Lake DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14831 Park Lake DR pet-friendly?
No, 14831 Park Lake DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 14831 Park Lake DR offer parking?
Yes, 14831 Park Lake DR does offer parking.
Does 14831 Park Lake DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14831 Park Lake DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14831 Park Lake DR have a pool?
Yes, 14831 Park Lake DR has a pool.
Does 14831 Park Lake DR have accessible units?
No, 14831 Park Lake DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14831 Park Lake DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14831 Park Lake DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14831 Park Lake DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14831 Park Lake DR does not have units with air conditioning.
