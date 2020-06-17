14511 Daffodil DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

NEW 2020 RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SUMMER-DEC 2020! ENJOY RESORT STYLE PET FRIENDLY AMENITIES in this fully equipped, beautiful light & bright, 2nd floor, 2 Bed/2 Bath + balcony with private wooded landscaped views & a private covered parking space. This is a newer Florida condo featuring a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings & almost 1300 Sq Ft of living area with an eat-in kitchen, & full size dining as well as full size laundry and W&D. The community of Parker Lakes has a large resort style pool/spa, separate lap pools, clubhouse, fitness room, tennis, kids play zone, BBQ areas, pickle ball & basketball & designated fishing lakes! Very close to Sanibel & Captiva Islands, Ft. Myers Beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment as well as the 279 acre Lakes Community park. EVERYTHING you need is available including: Games, beach chairs & more! • FREE WiFi / Internet • Cable-TV • Parking for your car(s) * Pets ARE allowed * SPECIAL NOTE: UNDER 30 DAY RENTALS: You can stay for less time please ask for more details. THIS IS A FURNISHED UNIT AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 -DEC 2021