Amenities

carport pool tennis court furnished

Tastefully furnished and very well maintained 2 bed / 2 bath rental in quiet McGregor Village. Carport, community pool and more. Overlooks the tennis court and the wooded property. Minutes to Sanibel Island and beaches, dining and more, but in a secluded location where visitors will enjoy their privacy as well. AVAILABLE annually, off season and seasonal. This unit is available as an annual or seasonal rental.