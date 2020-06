Amenities

Available Now! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Compass Pointe. Clean and quaint condo is now available for lease. It is close to McGregor Blvd and a short distance to the beaches, downtown Cape Coral and Fort Myers. The condo has a one car attached garage, nearly new washer and dryer and the bedrooms are carpeted and freshly painted. There is a walk in closet in the master bedroom and plenty of storage. There is a separate association application for the condo. No smoking please.