13134 Feather Sound DR

Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath. The comfortable living room with gorgeous decor, opens to a screened in lanai with peaceful lake view. Tastefully furnished, with all brand named appliances. Impeccably landscaped with mature oak and palm trees, the South Pointe West community features two heated outdoor pools and BBQ areas. This secluded, quiet retreat is also centrally located- just minutes to our areas finest restaurants, shops, theaters, spring training home to the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox. This unit is available July 2020 -March 2021.