Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:18 AM

13134 Feather Sound DR

13134 Feather Sound Drive · (239) 645-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13134 Feather Sound Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
media room
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Fully furnished- Gorgeous Condo in Fort Myers -Available seasonally. Just 20 minutes from the airport and the world-class beaches of Sanibel and Fort Myers. Spaciously appointed, this private retreat offers 1-bedroom, plus 1 bath. The comfortable living room with gorgeous decor, opens to a screened in lanai with peaceful lake view. Tastefully furnished, with all brand named appliances. Impeccably landscaped with mature oak and palm trees, the South Pointe West community features two heated outdoor pools and BBQ areas. This secluded, quiet retreat is also centrally located- just minutes to our areas finest restaurants, shops, theaters, spring training home to the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox. This unit is available July 2020 -March 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13134 Feather Sound DR have any available units?
13134 Feather Sound DR has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13134 Feather Sound DR have?
Some of 13134 Feather Sound DR's amenities include pool, media room, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13134 Feather Sound DR currently offering any rent specials?
13134 Feather Sound DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13134 Feather Sound DR pet-friendly?
No, 13134 Feather Sound DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 13134 Feather Sound DR offer parking?
No, 13134 Feather Sound DR does not offer parking.
Does 13134 Feather Sound DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13134 Feather Sound DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13134 Feather Sound DR have a pool?
Yes, 13134 Feather Sound DR has a pool.
Does 13134 Feather Sound DR have accessible units?
No, 13134 Feather Sound DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13134 Feather Sound DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13134 Feather Sound DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13134 Feather Sound DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13134 Feather Sound DR does not have units with air conditioning.
