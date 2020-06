Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Wonderful attached Vila BRAND NEW! Tile flooring throughout and wonderful Furnishings. Enjoy a great view of the lake and super close to Fort Myers and Sanibel Beach. This unit is Spectacular! Flat screens in every room and tons of space for the family. King size bed in Master, Queen in 2nd bedroom and 2 twins in third bedroom. Call for availability.