1169 S Town and River DR

Brand new home available NOW for annual rental! Loaded with upgrades! This home offers a fabulous pool with spa in the backyard! 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. The chef style kitchen features Quartz counter-tops, a 3D marble back splash and Bosch stainless steel appliances including built in wall oven/ micro combo, electric cook-top, hood vent and dishwasher! Laundry conveniently located inside, off of garage with wall to wall upper cabinets and a laundry tub. Be the first to call this beauty HOME! Please note: some photos shown in this listing are virtually staged.