Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:21 AM

1169 S Town and River DR

1169 South Town and River Drive · (765) 404-7944
Location

1169 South Town and River Drive, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Brand new home available NOW for annual rental! Loaded with upgrades! This home offers a fabulous pool with spa in the backyard! 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. The chef style kitchen features Quartz counter-tops, a 3D marble back splash and Bosch stainless steel appliances including built in wall oven/ micro combo, electric cook-top, hood vent and dishwasher! Laundry conveniently located inside, off of garage with wall to wall upper cabinets and a laundry tub. Be the first to call this beauty HOME! Please note: some photos shown in this listing are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 S Town and River DR have any available units?
1169 S Town and River DR has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1169 S Town and River DR have?
Some of 1169 S Town and River DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 S Town and River DR currently offering any rent specials?
1169 S Town and River DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 S Town and River DR pet-friendly?
No, 1169 S Town and River DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Lake.
Does 1169 S Town and River DR offer parking?
Yes, 1169 S Town and River DR does offer parking.
Does 1169 S Town and River DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 S Town and River DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 S Town and River DR have a pool?
Yes, 1169 S Town and River DR has a pool.
Does 1169 S Town and River DR have accessible units?
No, 1169 S Town and River DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 S Town and River DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 S Town and River DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 S Town and River DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 S Town and River DR does not have units with air conditioning.
