1120 S Town And River DR

Awesome chance to rent a beautiful 2+den/2 in Riverside Avenue Villas! Perfect location close to beaches, airport, Cape Coral and Downtown Fort Myers! in this home including all impact windows and sliders! This spacious home offers 1,700+ square feet of living space, set up as 2 bedrooms + den. Porcelain plank wood looks tile throughout the home, with no carpet. Must see the kitchen- Cambria Quartz countertops throughout, designer white and gray cabinets, porcelain farmhouse sink, built-in micro/ oven combo plus electric cooktop and hood. Both walk-in showers feature marble look tile to ceiling with added rainshower heads. Both sliders in great room and master bedroom are 10' pocketing into wall. The backyard is southern exposure. call for your private showing today!