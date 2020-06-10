544 COLEMAN DRIVE W

Amenities

This GORGEOUS Single-Story Home is located just off the shores of beautiful Lake Daisy. Sit back in the screened-in porch and enjoy the views, or step out under the shade of stunning, mature oak trees, front and back. This newly listed home has undergone a complete renovation, including upgraded tile flooring, upgraded kitchen appliances, including Double Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Convection Oven, as well as ample cabinet space, and lots of closet space. With 3 full sized bedrooms, 2 complete baths (completely renovated) and over 1900 Square Feet of Air Conditioned living space, this home will not be available for long. You must see this house to fully appreciate its charm and livability. Located in a very quiet neighborhood, the home boasts over-sized windows providing an opportunity to enjoy the views from the Master Bedroom, Living Room, and Family Room. Located just a few miles from Lego Land, with easy access to all the major roadways, shopping centers, and downtown Winter Haven, is ready to move in now. Sorry, smoking is NOT permitted!