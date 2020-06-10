All apartments in Cypress Gardens
544 COLEMAN DRIVE W
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:16 PM

544 COLEMAN DRIVE W

544 Coleman Drive West · (863) 528-3123
Location

544 Coleman Drive West, Cypress Gardens, FL 33884

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1934 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This GORGEOUS Single-Story Home is located just off the shores of beautiful Lake Daisy. Sit back in the screened-in porch and enjoy the views, or step out under the shade of stunning, mature oak trees, front and back. This newly listed home has undergone a complete renovation, including upgraded tile flooring, upgraded kitchen appliances, including Double Door Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Convection Oven, as well as ample cabinet space, and lots of closet space. With 3 full sized bedrooms, 2 complete baths (completely renovated) and over 1900 Square Feet of Air Conditioned living space, this home will not be available for long. You must see this house to fully appreciate its charm and livability. Located in a very quiet neighborhood, the home boasts over-sized windows providing an opportunity to enjoy the views from the Master Bedroom, Living Room, and Family Room. Located just a few miles from Lego Land, with easy access to all the major roadways, shopping centers, and downtown Winter Haven, is ready to move in now. Sorry, smoking is NOT permitted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W have any available units?
544 COLEMAN DRIVE W has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W have?
Some of 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
544 COLEMAN DRIVE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress Gardens.
Does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W does offer parking.
Does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 544 COLEMAN DRIVE W has units with air conditioning.
