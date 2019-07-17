1623 Partridge Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS 3BR/1BA w/Bar Area Off of Kitchen, HUGE YARD & Covered Porch - HUGE 3BR/1BA Home w/Extremely Large Yard. Ceramic Tile Floors, Large Bedrooms, Updated Appliances, Carport, and Updated AC. Sit and Relax on Your Beautiful Country Style Front Porch or Picnic by the Elephant Ears in the Backyard. Country Feel without Being Too Far from Creature Comforts.



Call NOW for a Showing!



NO APPLICATION FEE!



813-325-8413



Have No Recent Eviction History?

Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?

YOU CAN QUALIFY!



Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)



Security Deposit = 1 Months Rent

First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY



(RLNE3759712)