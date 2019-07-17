All apartments in Crystal Springs
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

1623 Partridge Blvd

1623 Partridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Partridge Boulevard, Crystal Springs, FL 33540
Town of Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 3BR/1BA w/Bar Area Off of Kitchen, HUGE YARD & Covered Porch - HUGE 3BR/1BA Home w/Extremely Large Yard. Ceramic Tile Floors, Large Bedrooms, Updated Appliances, Carport, and Updated AC. Sit and Relax on Your Beautiful Country Style Front Porch or Picnic by the Elephant Ears in the Backyard. Country Feel without Being Too Far from Creature Comforts.

Call NOW for a Showing!

NO APPLICATION FEE!

**Call NOW for a Showing!**

813-325-8413

Have No Recent Eviction History?
Make 3 Times the Rent Amount on a Monthly Basis?
YOU CAN QUALIFY!

Very Pet Friendly (Breed Specific)

Security Deposit = 1 Months Rent
First + Security =YOU GET THE KEY

**Call NOW for a Showing!**
813-325-8413

(RLNE3759712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Partridge Blvd have any available units?
1623 Partridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crystal Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1623 Partridge Blvd have?
Some of 1623 Partridge Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Partridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Partridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Partridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 Partridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1623 Partridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Partridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 1623 Partridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Partridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Partridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 1623 Partridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Partridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1623 Partridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Partridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 Partridge Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Partridge Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1623 Partridge Blvd has units with air conditioning.
