All apartments in Crescent Beach
Find more places like 7265 A1A S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crescent Beach, FL
/
7265 A1A S.
Last updated May 22 2020 at 3:10 AM

7265 A1A S.

7265 A1a · (904) 318-3444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7265 A1a, Crescent Beach, FL 32080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets In This Comfortable 2 Bedroom Condo/Town Home,Sleeps 4,On The Intracoastal Waterway (icw) In Crescent Beach,A Short Distance To Historic St. Augustine. Fully Furnished Live-in Ready,Carpet In Bedrooms,Wood Flooring On Stairs/Common Area Upstairs,And Tile Flooring Downstairs And Bathrooms. Laundry Room With Full Size Washer And Dryer. The View Of The Intracoastal Waterway Is Amazing,Especially At Sunset. Walk To The Beach,Sit By The Pool,Fish From The Dock,And Rent Or Take Your Own Boat Out For The Day. We Have A Floating Dock To Moor Your Boat And A Fish Cleaning Table. In The Evening,Visit One Of The Local Seafood Or Other Excellent Restaurants Or Take A Short Drive To Downtown St. Augustine. Christmas Time Is Beautiful In St. Augustine. 12 Month Rental Lease Required. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7265 A1A S. have any available units?
7265 A1A S. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7265 A1A S. have?
Some of 7265 A1A S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7265 A1A S. currently offering any rent specials?
7265 A1A S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7265 A1A S. pet-friendly?
No, 7265 A1A S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crescent Beach.
Does 7265 A1A S. offer parking?
No, 7265 A1A S. does not offer parking.
Does 7265 A1A S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7265 A1A S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7265 A1A S. have a pool?
Yes, 7265 A1A S. has a pool.
Does 7265 A1A S. have accessible units?
No, 7265 A1A S. does not have accessible units.
Does 7265 A1A S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7265 A1A S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7265 A1A S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7265 A1A S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7265 A1A S.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
DeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSt. Augustine South, FLVillano Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FLSawgrass, FLFruit Cove, FLHolly Hill, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLNeptune Beach, FLSouth Daytona, FLDe Leon Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity