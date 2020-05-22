7265 A1A S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Enjoy Beautiful Sunsets In This Comfortable 2 Bedroom Condo/Town Home,Sleeps 4,On The Intracoastal Waterway (icw) In Crescent Beach,A Short Distance To Historic St. Augustine. Fully Furnished Live-in Ready,Carpet In Bedrooms,Wood Flooring On Stairs/Common Area Upstairs,And Tile Flooring Downstairs And Bathrooms. Laundry Room With Full Size Washer And Dryer. The View Of The Intracoastal Waterway Is Amazing,Especially At Sunset. Walk To The Beach,Sit By The Pool,Fish From The Dock,And Rent Or Take Your Own Boat Out For The Day. We Have A Floating Dock To Moor Your Boat And A Fish Cleaning Table. In The Evening,Visit One Of The Local Seafood Or Other Excellent Restaurants Or Take A Short Drive To Downtown St. Augustine. Christmas Time Is Beautiful In St. Augustine. 12 Month Rental Lease Required. No Pets.