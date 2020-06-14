Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cortez renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1218 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay.
Results within 1 mile of Cortez

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Bradenton Beach
1 Unit Available
108 N 9th St
108 9th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Watch the sunset daily! Refreshed airy beach studio apartments with lovely porches and just across the street from the beach, bars and great restaurants. Apartments have been repainted inside and out and are refreshed for a nice beach hideaway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
Results within 5 miles of Cortez
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Bradenton
12 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$951
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6033 34TH STREET STREET W
6033 34th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
942 sqft
First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4330 Falmouth Drive Bldg. C, Unit 102
4330 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1072 sqft
SEASONAL****Waterfront Condo on Longboat Key! - Coastal chic is the theme in this totally renovated, from floor to ceiling, two bedroom, two bathroom waterfront condo in gated Longboat Harbour.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4340 Falmouth Drive Unit 302
4340 Falmouth Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1010 sqft
SEASONAL /SHORT TERM - LONGBOAT KEY - Looking for a beach condo? This 2/2 has deeded beach access just across the street and a view of the gulf from your lanai! Amenities include 4 heated pools, fitness, tennis, billiards/cards, bbq area,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5310 26TH STREET W
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cortez, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cortez renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

