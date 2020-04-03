9604 CORTEZ ROAD W

Amenities

Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay. Only minutes away from the spectacular Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. When you walk into this 2nd floor condo you are welcomed with a wide open elegant kitchen with brand new appliances, solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and a large buffet counter. Queen sized bed in the master bedroom with lots of extra space, large walk in closet. This property is being offered as an annual rental. Turn Key furnished. Pets are not permitted. The Waterway community has a pool, fitness center, game room, pool table room, club house, and tennis courts. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, cable and internet. Call today for a showing.