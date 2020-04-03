All apartments in Cortez
Find more places like 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cortez, FL
/
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

9604 CORTEZ ROAD W

9604 Cortez Road West · (941) 795-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cortez
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL 34210
Cortez

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
pool table
internet access
tennis court
Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay. Only minutes away from the spectacular Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. When you walk into this 2nd floor condo you are welcomed with a wide open elegant kitchen with brand new appliances, solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and a large buffet counter. Queen sized bed in the master bedroom with lots of extra space, large walk in closet. This property is being offered as an annual rental. Turn Key furnished. Pets are not permitted. The Waterway community has a pool, fitness center, game room, pool table room, club house, and tennis courts. Rent includes water, trash, sewer, cable and internet. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 221 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W have any available units?
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W have?
Some of 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W currently offering any rent specials?
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W pet-friendly?
Yes, 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W is pet friendly.
Does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W offer parking?
No, 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W does not offer parking.
Does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W have a pool?
Yes, 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W has a pool.
Does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W have accessible units?
No, 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9604 CORTEZ ROAD W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cortez 2 BedroomsCortez Apartments with Balcony
Cortez Apartments with GarageCortez Apartments with Gym
Cortez Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity