163 SE Plant St. # 101

2/1 Duplex Lake City FL - Left Side of Duplex with New Flooring, Fresh paint and Rent Ready Now, this a brick duplex just off HWY 90 and Price Creek Rd on Plant Street.



Open living/kitchen space, with a 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Galley Kitchen,with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Outside laundry room with water connections. Open Yard with Lawn care is include.



Showings available with valid FL Drivers License or FL ID upon request.



Screening requirements are as follows:



Income 3 time the monthly rent (Verifiable by check stubs)

Rental history with no evictions or collections from previous landlord

Credit score in the high 550 or better



Feel free to read our lease, policies and other move in cost available on our www.compasspmg.com website



