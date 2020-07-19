All apartments in Columbia County
Find more places like 163 SE Plant St. # 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia County, FL
/
163 SE Plant St. # 101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

163 SE Plant St. # 101

163 Southeast Plant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

163 Southeast Plant Street, Columbia County, FL 32025

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2/1 Duplex Lake City FL - Left Side of Duplex with New Flooring, Fresh paint and Rent Ready Now, this a brick duplex just off HWY 90 and Price Creek Rd on Plant Street.

Open living/kitchen space, with a 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Galley Kitchen,with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Outside laundry room with water connections. Open Yard with Lawn care is include.

Showings available with valid FL Drivers License or FL ID upon request.

Screening requirements are as follows:

Income 3 time the monthly rent (Verifiable by check stubs)
Rental history with no evictions or collections from previous landlord
Credit score in the high 550 or better

Feel free to read our lease, policies and other move in cost available on our www.compasspmg.com website

(RLNE5917191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 have any available units?
163 SE Plant St. # 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia County, FL.
What amenities does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 have?
Some of 163 SE Plant St. # 101's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 SE Plant St. # 101 currently offering any rent specials?
163 SE Plant St. # 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 SE Plant St. # 101 pet-friendly?
No, 163 SE Plant St. # 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 offer parking?
No, 163 SE Plant St. # 101 does not offer parking.
Does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 SE Plant St. # 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 have a pool?
No, 163 SE Plant St. # 101 does not have a pool.
Does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 have accessible units?
No, 163 SE Plant St. # 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 SE Plant St. # 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 SE Plant St. # 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 SE Plant St. # 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsong
2580 SW Windsong Cir
Lake City, FL 32025

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLValdosta, GAOrange Park, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FLKingsland, GAMadison, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville UniversityUniversity of North Florida
Valdosta State University