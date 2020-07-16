7950 Preserve CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool racquetball court hot tub

Beautiful move in ready, spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the gated community of Fairway Preserve. New flooring in the living area and bedrooms, all new paint throughout, granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, new washer and dryer, and crown molding throughout. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Oversized laundry room with plenty room for storage. Enjoy and beautiful view of the preserve on your large patio! Located in a gated community with wonderful amenities including a clubhouse with a fitness center, heated pool, spa, racquetball court and more!! Great location!! Great school district! Close to shopping, dining, and beaches!