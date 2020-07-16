All apartments in Collier County
7950 Preserve CIR.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7950 Preserve CIR

7950 Preserve Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

7950 Preserve Circle, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 826 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
Beautiful move in ready, spacious 2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the gated community of Fairway Preserve. New flooring in the living area and bedrooms, all new paint throughout, granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, new washer and dryer, and crown molding throughout. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Oversized laundry room with plenty room for storage. Enjoy and beautiful view of the preserve on your large patio! Located in a gated community with wonderful amenities including a clubhouse with a fitness center, heated pool, spa, racquetball court and more!! Great location!! Great school district! Close to shopping, dining, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7950 Preserve CIR have any available units?
7950 Preserve CIR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7950 Preserve CIR have?
Some of 7950 Preserve CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7950 Preserve CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7950 Preserve CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7950 Preserve CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7950 Preserve CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7950 Preserve CIR offer parking?
No, 7950 Preserve CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7950 Preserve CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7950 Preserve CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7950 Preserve CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7950 Preserve CIR has a pool.
Does 7950 Preserve CIR have accessible units?
No, 7950 Preserve CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7950 Preserve CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7950 Preserve CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7950 Preserve CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7950 Preserve CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
