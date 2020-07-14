All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

646 Wiggins Bay DR

646 Wiggins Bay Drive · (239) 867-8780
Location

646 Wiggins Bay Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
The Colony at Wiggins Bay is a hidden gem. A private Olde Florida style condo complex with lush tropical surroundings. Lovely 2BR/2BA condo with great open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in all rooms, and tile throughout, as well as a semi-updated kitchen. There is extra storage on the back patio and a covered parking space included. Membership to the exclusive Tarpon Cove Yacht & Racquet Club is included with added transfer fee – featuring casual & fine dining, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, tropical island-style pool & tiki bar and private beach access. The Club's 46 passenger pontoon boat, named the "Endless Summer", ferries members one mile to Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park Beach on the pristine Gulf of Mexico. This beach is rated one of the best in the state of Florida, offering white sand, blue water plus added amenities of grilling facilities, picnic areas and restrooms facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Wiggins Bay DR have any available units?
646 Wiggins Bay DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 646 Wiggins Bay DR have?
Some of 646 Wiggins Bay DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 Wiggins Bay DR currently offering any rent specials?
646 Wiggins Bay DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Wiggins Bay DR pet-friendly?
No, 646 Wiggins Bay DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 646 Wiggins Bay DR offer parking?
Yes, 646 Wiggins Bay DR offers parking.
Does 646 Wiggins Bay DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Wiggins Bay DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Wiggins Bay DR have a pool?
Yes, 646 Wiggins Bay DR has a pool.
Does 646 Wiggins Bay DR have accessible units?
No, 646 Wiggins Bay DR does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Wiggins Bay DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Wiggins Bay DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Wiggins Bay DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Wiggins Bay DR does not have units with air conditioning.
