646 Wiggins Bay DR

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

The Colony at Wiggins Bay is a hidden gem. A private Olde Florida style condo complex with lush tropical surroundings. Lovely 2BR/2BA condo with great open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in all rooms, and tile throughout, as well as a semi-updated kitchen. There is extra storage on the back patio and a covered parking space included. Membership to the exclusive Tarpon Cove Yacht & Racquet Club is included with added transfer fee – featuring casual & fine dining, 6 Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, tropical island-style pool & tiki bar and private beach access. The Club's 46 passenger pontoon boat, named the "Endless Summer", ferries members one mile to Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park Beach on the pristine Gulf of Mexico. This beach is rated one of the best in the state of Florida, offering white sand, blue water plus added amenities of grilling facilities, picnic areas and restrooms facilities.