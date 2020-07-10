All apartments in Collier County
6267 Mandalay CIR
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

6267 Mandalay CIR

6267 Mandalay Circle · (239) 227-8772
Location

6267 Mandalay Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 49 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This annual rental attached villa is being offered unfurnished. The community of Mandalay is conveniently located at Rattlesnake Hammock Rd and Santa Barbara Blvd. The community is zoned in the Lely Elementary, East Naples Middle and Lely High School Zones. School begins August 12, 2020 so make sure to make this home yours before then! Residents can enjoy the onsite clubhouse and community pool. Your new rental home features a 2 car garage, 3 spacious bedrooms, a well light kitchen and family room and a screened in lanai with a gorgeous lake view. This villa also includes a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Pet friendly, 1 dog allowed with a $500 refundable pet deposit. No pit bulls, pit bull hybrids or wolf hybrids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6267 Mandalay CIR have any available units?
6267 Mandalay CIR has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6267 Mandalay CIR have?
Some of 6267 Mandalay CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6267 Mandalay CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6267 Mandalay CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6267 Mandalay CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6267 Mandalay CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6267 Mandalay CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6267 Mandalay CIR offers parking.
Does 6267 Mandalay CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6267 Mandalay CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6267 Mandalay CIR have a pool?
Yes, 6267 Mandalay CIR has a pool.
Does 6267 Mandalay CIR have accessible units?
No, 6267 Mandalay CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6267 Mandalay CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6267 Mandalay CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6267 Mandalay CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6267 Mandalay CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
