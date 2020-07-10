6267 Mandalay CIR

Amenities

This annual rental attached villa is being offered unfurnished. The community of Mandalay is conveniently located at Rattlesnake Hammock Rd and Santa Barbara Blvd. The community is zoned in the Lely Elementary, East Naples Middle and Lely High School Zones. School begins August 12, 2020 so make sure to make this home yours before then! Residents can enjoy the onsite clubhouse and community pool. Your new rental home features a 2 car garage, 3 spacious bedrooms, a well light kitchen and family room and a screened in lanai with a gorgeous lake view. This villa also includes a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Pet friendly, 1 dog allowed with a $500 refundable pet deposit. No pit bulls, pit bull hybrids or wolf hybrids.