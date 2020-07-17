5685 Cove CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Very Desirable Location and Community Built SOLID by Divosta Homes -.- This Townhouse has Lots of cabinet space in Kitchen -.- Plenty of Custom Closet space in Bedrooms (Master & Guest Bedroom have Walk in Closets) -.- Screened Lanai/Patio Overlooking Lake -.- The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances -.- Foyer, Kitchen, Laundry Room & Bathrooms have tile -.- The Great room has Upgraded Laminate Wood flooring -.- The stairs, upstairs Hall, Bedrooms & closets have Carpet -.- 1/2 bath and Laundry room on 1st floor -.- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on 2nd floor. -.- Central Vacuum system for Quick cleaning -.- Community Heated Pool -.- HOA Exterior Pest Control -.- N Naples Location (Vanderbilt Beach Rd) -.- Very Close to Mercato for Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping and Beaches -.- Enjoy Golfing on over 20 Golf courses close by or Fish for Large Mouth Bass in the Lake outside your screened lanai door -.- ALL NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT -.- CLEANED & READY -.- ANNUAL RENTAL $1900/M -.-