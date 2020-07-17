All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 5685 Cove CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
5685 Cove CIR
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:09 AM

5685 Cove CIR

5685 Cove Circle · (239) 253-6560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5685 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL 34119
Island Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Very Desirable Location and Community Built SOLID by Divosta Homes -.- This Townhouse has Lots of cabinet space in Kitchen -.- Plenty of Custom Closet space in Bedrooms (Master & Guest Bedroom have Walk in Closets) -.- Screened Lanai/Patio Overlooking Lake -.- The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances -.- Foyer, Kitchen, Laundry Room & Bathrooms have tile -.- The Great room has Upgraded Laminate Wood flooring -.- The stairs, upstairs Hall, Bedrooms & closets have Carpet -.- 1/2 bath and Laundry room on 1st floor -.- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on 2nd floor. -.- Central Vacuum system for Quick cleaning -.- Community Heated Pool -.- HOA Exterior Pest Control -.- N Naples Location (Vanderbilt Beach Rd) -.- Very Close to Mercato for Nightlife, Restaurants, Shopping and Beaches -.- Enjoy Golfing on over 20 Golf courses close by or Fish for Large Mouth Bass in the Lake outside your screened lanai door -.- ALL NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT -.- CLEANED & READY -.- ANNUAL RENTAL $1900/M -.-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5685 Cove CIR have any available units?
5685 Cove CIR has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5685 Cove CIR have?
Some of 5685 Cove CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5685 Cove CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5685 Cove CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5685 Cove CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5685 Cove CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5685 Cove CIR offer parking?
No, 5685 Cove CIR does not offer parking.
Does 5685 Cove CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5685 Cove CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5685 Cove CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5685 Cove CIR has a pool.
Does 5685 Cove CIR have accessible units?
No, 5685 Cove CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5685 Cove CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5685 Cove CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5685 Cove CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5685 Cove CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5685 Cove CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity