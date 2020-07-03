5 High Point CIR W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green tennis court

Walk to the beach. Golf included. Not a 55+ building! Redone kitchen! This renovated first-floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo in the unique community of High Point is right by your parking spot, a stone's throw to the pool, near the putting green, near your building's social room -- and right next to the BIG clubhouse with fitness, tennis courts and so much more. Close to shopping, restaurants, tons of social activities. Great location just minutes to Fifth Avenue, walk to Venetian Village, minutes to Mercato.