Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5 High Point CIR W

5 Highpoint Circle West · (239) 770-5944
Location

5 Highpoint Circle West, Collier County, FL 34103

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
tennis court
Walk to the beach. Golf included. Not a 55+ building! Redone kitchen! This renovated first-floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit condo in the unique community of High Point is right by your parking spot, a stone's throw to the pool, near the putting green, near your building's social room -- and right next to the BIG clubhouse with fitness, tennis courts and so much more. Close to shopping, restaurants, tons of social activities. Great location just minutes to Fifth Avenue, walk to Venetian Village, minutes to Mercato.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 High Point CIR W have any available units?
5 High Point CIR W has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 High Point CIR W have?
Some of 5 High Point CIR W's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 High Point CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
5 High Point CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 High Point CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 5 High Point CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5 High Point CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 5 High Point CIR W offers parking.
Does 5 High Point CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 High Point CIR W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 High Point CIR W have a pool?
Yes, 5 High Point CIR W has a pool.
Does 5 High Point CIR W have accessible units?
No, 5 High Point CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 5 High Point CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 High Point CIR W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 High Point CIR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 High Point CIR W does not have units with air conditioning.
