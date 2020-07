Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to Paradise! This 2 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom condo boasts one of the best bay views in Southwest Florida! Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the boats pass and dolphins play from your lanai overlooking Little Hickory Bay. This beautifully furnished and well equipped condo is a renters dream. Conveniently located on Bonita Beach Road puts you in the heart of Southwest Florida's top beaches, shopping and dining! Make this your vacation home and enjoy everything that paradise has to offer!