3905 Recreation LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool

STOP HERE..Here It Is! One story home and one of the largest homes in Forest Park. This fantastic, spacious 4 bed+den, 3 bath home offers an abundance of upgraded features to fit every lifestyle, among these features is an open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings throughout the living room with nice trade ceilings around the house, living and formal dining rooms, but also a family room that overlooks the wide-open kitchen and a second master suite, game/play room, exercise room or a ‘man cave’, and the two additional rooms that share a bathroom in between and built-in shelves in the office. tile flooring through and hardwood flooring or laminate in the rooms and den. kitchen offers brand new stainless Steal microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, tall cabinets and granite counter-tops, custom pantry and breakfast bar. Painted in soft neutral tones, ideally located at the end of the street, adjacent to the Golden Gate High school. Southern exposure and private backyard. Only 1 ½ miles from I-75, 10 minute ride to downtown Naples area and next to a fabulous community park, which also includes a dog park and public boat ramp.