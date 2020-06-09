All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

3905 Recreation LN

3905 Recreation Lane · (239) 641-9379
Location

3905 Recreation Lane, Collier County, FL 34116

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2631 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
STOP HERE..Here It Is! One story home and one of the largest homes in Forest Park. This fantastic, spacious 4 bed+den, 3 bath home offers an abundance of upgraded features to fit every lifestyle, among these features is an open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings throughout the living room with nice trade ceilings around the house, living and formal dining rooms, but also a family room that overlooks the wide-open kitchen and a second master suite, game/play room, exercise room or a ‘man cave’, and the two additional rooms that share a bathroom in between and built-in shelves in the office. tile flooring through and hardwood flooring or laminate in the rooms and den. kitchen offers brand new stainless Steal microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, tall cabinets and granite counter-tops, custom pantry and breakfast bar. Painted in soft neutral tones, ideally located at the end of the street, adjacent to the Golden Gate High school. Southern exposure and private backyard. Only 1 ½ miles from I-75, 10 minute ride to downtown Naples area and next to a fabulous community park, which also includes a dog park and public boat ramp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Recreation LN have any available units?
3905 Recreation LN has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3905 Recreation LN have?
Some of 3905 Recreation LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Recreation LN currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Recreation LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Recreation LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Recreation LN is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Recreation LN offer parking?
No, 3905 Recreation LN does not offer parking.
Does 3905 Recreation LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 Recreation LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Recreation LN have a pool?
Yes, 3905 Recreation LN has a pool.
Does 3905 Recreation LN have accessible units?
No, 3905 Recreation LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Recreation LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Recreation LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Recreation LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Recreation LN does not have units with air conditioning.
