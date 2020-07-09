All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3565 Laurel Greens LN N

3565 Laurel Greens Lane North · (239) 449-1000
Location

3565 Laurel Greens Lane North, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1564 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
tennis court
3 bedroom 2 bath Coach Homes in Laurel Greens North in Cypress Woods. Cypress Woods Golf and Country club is a highly desirable north Naples community that offers a wide variety of world class amenities: Residents of this bundled golf community enjoy an 18-hole championship golf course, a beautifully clubhouse with 2 restaurants & great bar as well as a fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball and pickle ball. Cypress Woods is in a great location only a short distance from the best Beaches, Shops and Restaurants Naples has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N have any available units?
3565 Laurel Greens LN N has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N have?
Some of 3565 Laurel Greens LN N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Laurel Greens LN N currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Laurel Greens LN N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Laurel Greens LN N pet-friendly?
No, 3565 Laurel Greens LN N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N offer parking?
No, 3565 Laurel Greens LN N does not offer parking.
Does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3565 Laurel Greens LN N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N have a pool?
No, 3565 Laurel Greens LN N does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N have accessible units?
No, 3565 Laurel Greens LN N does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 Laurel Greens LN N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3565 Laurel Greens LN N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3565 Laurel Greens LN N does not have units with air conditioning.
