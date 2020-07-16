3195 Serena Lane #101

Amenities

garage pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fiddler creek 3/3 bath large furnished coach home, 3000/mo - By the year only, this fabulous Fiddlers Creek corner coach home sits in a quiet cul de sac at Serena overlooking water and palms. Large residence is 3000 sf in size and larger than many single family homes. First-floor end unit with a large lake view nice finishes and more to soothe you after a long day working - or golfing. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den, 3 baths, living room and family room. Large screened lanai. Adorable furnishings - move-in ready! Epoxy garage floor. New Roof.Requires brief on line application and also Condo Association application. Looking for credit score > 625, income of at least 6,000 per month or resources to pay timely rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5699057)