Collier County, FL
3195 Serena Lane #101
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

3195 Serena Lane #101

3195 Serena Lane · (239) 394-8677
Location

3195 Serena Lane, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3195 Serena Lane #101 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fiddler creek 3/3 bath large furnished coach home, 3000/mo - By the year only, this fabulous Fiddlers Creek corner coach home sits in a quiet cul de sac at Serena overlooking water and palms. Large residence is 3000 sf in size and larger than many single family homes. First-floor end unit with a large lake view nice finishes and more to soothe you after a long day working - or golfing. Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den, 3 baths, living room and family room. Large screened lanai. Adorable furnishings - move-in ready! Epoxy garage floor. New Roof.Requires brief on line application and also Condo Association application. Looking for credit score > 625, income of at least 6,000 per month or resources to pay timely rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3195 Serena Lane #101 have any available units?
3195 Serena Lane #101 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3195 Serena Lane #101 currently offering any rent specials?
3195 Serena Lane #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3195 Serena Lane #101 pet-friendly?
No, 3195 Serena Lane #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3195 Serena Lane #101 offer parking?
Yes, 3195 Serena Lane #101 offers parking.
Does 3195 Serena Lane #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3195 Serena Lane #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3195 Serena Lane #101 have a pool?
Yes, 3195 Serena Lane #101 has a pool.
Does 3195 Serena Lane #101 have accessible units?
No, 3195 Serena Lane #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3195 Serena Lane #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3195 Serena Lane #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3195 Serena Lane #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3195 Serena Lane #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
