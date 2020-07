Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT TERM ONLY AVAILABLE. CURRENTLY HAVE OCTOBER AVAILABLE.VERY SPACIOUS AND WELL DECORATED SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH LARGE ROOMS, HIGH CEILINGS, AND HUGE LANAI. NEW MASTER SHOWER AND KITCHEN TILE HAVE JUST BEEN PUT IN. THIS UNIT ALSO HAS A ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. BRIDGEWATER BAY OFFERS AMENITIES TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION. IT IS AN ACTIVE COMMUNITY THAT HAS MANY SCHEDULED SOCIAL EVENTS DURING SEASON.