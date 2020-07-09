2921 2nd Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

3/2 Single Family Home Available for Rent - This spacious Golden Gate Estates home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and ample space for entertaining. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops throughout. The garage has been converted into an additional media room area. First, last and security deposit is required. Pets are allowed upon approval with an additional pet deposit. All potential tenants must pass a credit/background check.



(RLNE5700316)