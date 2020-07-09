All apartments in Collier County
Collier County, FL
2921 2nd Ave SE
2921 2nd Ave SE

2921 2nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2921 2nd Avenue Southeast, Collier County, FL 34117

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
3/2 Single Family Home Available for Rent - This spacious Golden Gate Estates home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and ample space for entertaining. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops throughout. The garage has been converted into an additional media room area. First, last and security deposit is required. Pets are allowed upon approval with an additional pet deposit. All potential tenants must pass a credit/background check.

(RLNE5700316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

